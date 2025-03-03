Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Has movement towards peace accelerated?'

On Monday, March 3, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Has movement towards peace accelerated?"

Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian; political expert, chairman of the Center for Analysis and Strategies Ihor Chalenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.