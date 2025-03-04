Developers want to destroy Osokorky meadows nature reserve through courts

On Tuesday, March 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference “Developers want to destroy Osokorky meadows nature reserve through courts.”

Participants include Chairman of the NGO Ecopark Osokorky Oleksandr Pylypenko; Member of the Board of the NGO Ecopark Osokorky Natalia Chernyshova; lawyer of the NGO Ecopark Osokorky Yulia Rybitska; lawyer of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; member of the board of the public organization Svarozhychi Oksana Burhun; Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.