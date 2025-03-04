Three years of occupation of Zaporizhia NPP: equipment degradation, threats to nuclear, radiation safety for world

On Tuesday, March 4, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference "Three years of occupation of Zaporizhia NPP: equipment degradation, threats to nuclear, radiation safety for world."

Participants:

Karykov Ruslan, General Manager of affiliate SS Zaporizhzhia NPP;

Verbytskyi Dmytro, Chief Engineer (First Deputy of General Manager);

Cheban Dmytro, Plant Shift Supervisor of affiliate SS Zaporizhzhia NPP;

Ivanenko Volodymyr, Power Unit Shift Supervisor;

Pakhomov Dmytro, Lead Engineer for Turbine Control at NPP.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Journalist accreditation is required by calling +38(093) 447 4207.