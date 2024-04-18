Video

13:30 18.04.2024

Foreign Policy Events and Trends in Eyes of Ukrainian Citizens

On Thursday, April 18, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Foreign Policy Events and Trends in Eyes of Ukrainian Citizens" on the results of a sociology poll conducted by the Sociological Service of the Razumkov Center on March 21-27, 2024.

Participants include Razumkov Centre President Yuriy Yakymenko, Director of the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service Andriy Bychenko, Co-Director for Foreign Relations and International Security Programs of the Razumkov Centre Mykhailo Pashkov, Head of the NATO-Ukraine Civic League and Chairman of the Public Council under the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Serhiy Dzherdzh (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

