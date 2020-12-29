Video

On Tuesday, December 29, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Peculiarities of Ukraine's Domestic Market of Potato Provision." Providing Ukraine with domestically produced potatoes is disastrous: will Ukraine become a completely import-dependent state in 2021? Participants include Vice-President of the Ukrainian Association of Potato Producers Serhiy Rybalko; Director of Agrico Ukraine Mykola Hordiychuk LLC; Director of private company Vimal Serhiy Samonenko; Executive Director of the Ukrainian Association of Potato Producers Oksana Ruzhenkova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (098) 621 7897 (Oksana Ruzhenkova).

