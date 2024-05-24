Vodafone Ukraine will buy generators and batteries for UAH 438 mln

PrJSC VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine), the second largest mobile operator in the country, is increasing investments in energy independence: the company will allocate UAH 438 million for the purchase of generating capacities and autonomous energy supply systems, bringing investments in energy sustainability to UAH 674 million in 2022-2024.

“After attacks on the energy infrastructure in March-April, Vodafone Ukraine decided to double the investments in energy independence planned for this year. The company plans to purchase additional generating capacity and autonomous energy supply systems for UAH 438 million. Total investments in network energy sustainability in 2022-2024 will exceed UAH 674 million,” the Vodafone Ukraine press service reported on Friday.

Part of the funds will be used to provide communication facilities with new types of batteries. To increase reliability and increase the time of autonomous power supply to base stations, the company has already purchased 13,500 batteries of a new lithium-iron-phosphate type (LiFePO4). Additionally, in 2024, Vodafone Ukraine plans to purchase 4,612 such batteries, the company said.

“Such batteries are much better adapted to harsh operating conditions with frequent and long power outages,” the press service clarified.

The number of generating equipment of various types in 2024 will increase by 280 units. Today, more than 1,500 base stations of companies are provided with power supply using generator sets, including our own stationary and mobile generators, as well as generator sets of partners and clients.

“During the war alone, Vodafone Ukraine acquired about 500 mobile generators and the auxiliary equipment necessary for their operation,” the company’s press service reported.

In addition, 700 partner generators provide network operation during outages, and this number is constantly growing.