Telecom

15:27 30.10.2020

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in nine regions of Ukraineе

1 min read
Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in nine regions of Ukraineе

The mobile operator Kyivstar has increased 4G coverage in the nine regions of Ukraine, having installed 29 base stations at LTE900 frequencies.

According to the operator's statement, residents of 176 settlements in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, and Cherkasy regions got the opportunity to use high-speed mobile Internet.

4G mobile communications became available in the cities of Hirnyk, Ocheretyne, Rodynske, Siversk (Donetsk region), Zhydachiv, Khodoroiv, Busk (Lviv region), Kotelva (Poltava region), Balakhivka, Molodizhne, (Kirovohrad region) and in dozens of villages. More than 160,000 people have the opportunity to use mobile Internet at high speed up to 100 Mbps.

The total number of Kyivstar mobile base stations exceeded 38,000 in October.

Kyivstar has provided access to 4G for almost 85% of the population.

In 2020, the operator invested more than UAH 4 billion in the development of new mobile technologies.

Tags: #4g #kyivstar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 28.10.2020
Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Kirovohrad region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Kirovohrad region

14:19 23.10.2020
Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Sumy region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Sumy region

16:47 12.10.2020
Kyivstar launches beta testing of open platform for interacting with business products

Kyivstar launches beta testing of open platform for interacting with business products

17:24 09.10.2020
Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

16:00 09.10.2020
Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

14:38 01.10.2020
Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

16:25 29.09.2020
Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

15:00 07.09.2020
Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

11:29 02.09.2020
Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

15:23 26.08.2020
Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine almost doubles net profit, sees revenue grow by 9% in Q2

Kyivstar TV service activity increases by 35% in six months - Kyivstar

Телеканал "Украина" купил права на формат шоу The Masked Singer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD