Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in nine regions of Ukraineе

The mobile operator Kyivstar has increased 4G coverage in the nine regions of Ukraine, having installed 29 base stations at LTE900 frequencies.

According to the operator's statement, residents of 176 settlements in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, and Cherkasy regions got the opportunity to use high-speed mobile Internet.

4G mobile communications became available in the cities of Hirnyk, Ocheretyne, Rodynske, Siversk (Donetsk region), Zhydachiv, Khodoroiv, Busk (Lviv region), Kotelva (Poltava region), Balakhivka, Molodizhne, (Kirovohrad region) and in dozens of villages. More than 160,000 people have the opportunity to use mobile Internet at high speed up to 100 Mbps.

The total number of Kyivstar mobile base stations exceeded 38,000 in October.

Kyivstar has provided access to 4G for almost 85% of the population.

In 2020, the operator invested more than UAH 4 billion in the development of new mobile technologies.