Telecom

10:02 22.11.2024

Some 300 IT companies register on B2B platform CodeUA

The number of IT companies on the B2B platform CodeUA for attracting foreign customers has exceeded 300 in a week - 83 customers have also registered, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"CodeUA has been working for a week now. During this time, 304 companies and 83 customers have registered on the platform. The platform has been visited 282,000 times, 212,000 - from the USA. This is a great result, which proves that the interest of the IT community in the Ukrainian Upwork is huge," Fedorov said at the Ukrainian Outsourcing Summit, organized by the Lviv IT Cluster in Kyiv.

Fedorov noted that CodeUA was created to attract large international businesses to work with IT companies from Ukraine.

"Code UA is about mutually beneficial partnership and development of win-win relations between Ukrainian IT companies and global businesses. This is part of the promotion of the brand of Ukraine as a high-tech state. We want ideas that change the world to be born in Ukraine," said Fedorov, noting that the technology sector is a chance for an economic breakthrough.

Earlier, it was reported about the launch of the B2B platform CodeUA, with the help of which the IT sector will be able to attract foreign customers. It is the B2B platform that will unite foreign clients with proven Ukrainian technical contractors to implement a wide range of projects. Via CodeUA, foreign clients of Ukrainian companies will be able to use a wide range of tools - from an analytical dashboard of the company page and an AI assistant to legal support at all stages of cooperation and a 24-hour concierge service. They will also be able to find relevant vendors according to clear criteria for specific business needs. Clients will be able to order services for software development, IT consulting, cybersecurity, Big Data, design, technical support, and other areas.

Any technology company (with a representative office or branch in Ukraine) that meets the requirements of CodeUA can register on the platform for free. The platform was created by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Lviv IT Cluster with the support of the USAID Competitive Economy of Ukraine Program.

Tags: #it_companies #b2b

