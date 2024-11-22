Telecom

09:35 22.11.2024

Kyivstar increases 4G availability from 94.7% to 95.6% over year

Kyivstar, the largest Ukrainian telecom operator, has expanded its 4G coverage area by more than 4,400 settlements since February 2022, and today its high-speed mobile Internet is available to more than 95.6% of the population in the territory controlled by Ukraine, while a year ago this figure was 94.7%.

"To achieve such results, more than 18,700 modernization works were carried out and more than 7,000 new base stations were built during the full-scale invasion alone," the company said in a press release on Thursday.

In early December 2023, Kyivstar reported that since February 2022, the 4G network coverage area has increased by almost 4,000 settlements, for which the telecom operator has built 1,400 new 4G base stations and updated the existing equipment at 12,000 base stations.

It is indicated that the highest 4G coverage rates are in Kyiv region - 99% and Dnipropetrovsk region - 98%.

It is noted that Kyivstar currently has the largest number of 4G base stations located on the territory of Ukraine.

"The expansion of 4G coverage continues even in small settlements throughout Ukraine, as well as along highways. In particular, in 2024, 4G coverage appeared in 15 new settlements in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 36 in Lviv region and 38 in Vinnytsia region," the release says.

According to it, 225 new technological sites were built along the highways in 2024, which increased high-quality 4G coverage from December from more than 12,000 km to more than 12,800 km of international and national roads.

Kyivstar reminded that over the next five years (from 2023 to 2027) it plans to invest $1 billion in the development and restoration of Ukraine's digital infrastructure, which was announced at the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in June 2024. In particular, additional radio frequency spectrum in the 2100 and 2300 MHz ranges, for which the company paid UAH 1.43 billion at the auction on November 19, will significantly enhance the process of expanding 4G coverage.

As stated in the press release, the main advantages of 4G are high data transfer speed, stable connection and large network capacity, providing more comfortable conditions for users to access online services, which is important for remote work, education and telemedicine.

Tags: #kyivstar #4g

