Kyivstar TV service activity increases by 35% in six months - Kyivstar

Kyivstar and 1+1 media note a 35% increase in activity on the Kyivstar TV platform in the first half of 2020.

According to the press service of the mobile operator, while the growth of the audience interest in January-March was gradual, the activity sharply increased by 20% in April.

The demand gradually returned to the pre-quarantine level in June and July.

According to the data provided, the main preference of viewers is given to national TV channels of general interest. The three leaders are 1+1, Ukraine, and ICTV. Among the thematic TV channels, the most watched are movie channels (TV 1000 Action, VIP Comedy, ViP Megahit HD), for kids (PLUS, Nick Jr., Nicktoons), and educational channels (Viasat History, Viasat Explore, Discovery Channel).

The video library of the platform includes 10,000 films and series among which the leaders in terms of viewing are Ukrainian-made films Black Raven and Swingers 2. Besides, such foreign films as The Secret Life of Pets 2, How to Train Your Dragon 3, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Faster, Suicide Squad became the most popular ones.

Among the TV shows and series, the leading content belongs to Ukrainian production: The World Inside Out, Daddy, Blind Marriage, Cat Trap.

"We are happy with the development of our common with 1+1 media product. If our colleagues are in charge of filling the platform with content, we provide our subscribers with the service of connection and configuration, unique advantages in the form of favorable tariffs, and promotional offers. Besides, during the quarantine period we opened access to all TV channels and VOD content to all users irrespective of the chosen tariff," the press service quoted the head of Kyivstar fixed product and pricing unit, Serhiy Sukhoruk.

As reported, 1+1 media and Kyivstar launched the joint service Kyivstar TV with access for subscribers of any Internet providers in December 2019