Sport

14:54 25.08.2022

World tennis stars raise over $1 mln for charitable aid for Ukraine

On August 24, on the Independence Day of Ukraine and on the anniversary of the sixth month of Russia's full-scale invasion with the participation of Belarus on the territory of Ukraine, $1.2 million was raised at a charity tennis event in New York, the website btu.og.ua said.

Serhiy Stakhovsky, Olha Savchuk, Dayana Yastremska, Katarina Zavatska and Daria Snihur took part in the match to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Representatives of world tennis played on the court: Iga Świątek, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Matteo Berrettini, Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, Sebastian Korda, Frances Tiafoe, Leylah Fernandez, Carlos Alcaraz, brothers John and Patrick McEnroe.

The anthem of Ukraine was performed by 12-year-old Ustyn Chorny in front of the audience, and employees of the Veselka restaurant of Ukrainian cuisine were able to play with tennis players.

Actions to support awareness of the war in Ukraine will continue at the U.S. Open and beyond. The Ukrainian choir "Dumka" from New York will be invited to the opening of the competition on August 29. Earlier it was reported that the USTA plans to donate at least $2 million to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund charity platform. This charity initiative was founded in March by seven governing structures in tennis.

