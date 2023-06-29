Czech Republic bans athletes, teams, representing Russia, from participating in local competitions

The Czech government has banned individual athletes and sports teams representing the Russian Federation from participating in sports competitions on Czech territory.

"At the suggestion of the Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, the Cabinet of Ministers also agreed to a ban on the participation of individual athletes and sports teams representing the Russian Federation in sports competitions and matches organized on the territory of the Czech Republic," the message published on the website of the Czech government says.

In addition, it was forbidden for individual athletes and sports teams representing the Czech Republic to take part in sports competitions and matches organized on the territory of Russia.

This proposal was initiated by sports associations and supported by the leadership of the National Sports Agency of the Czech Republic.