Some 125 sports sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus – Gutzeit

Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit states that 125 sports sanctions have already been imposed against Russia and Belarus.

"As of May 30, 125 sanctions have already been imposed against Russia and Belarus in the field of sports," Gutzeit was quoted by the press service of the ministry.

It is noted that the sanction restrictions are aimed at excluding the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus from international sports organizations, depriving their athletes of the right to participate in international competitions, as well as depriving them of the right to hold international competitions on the territory of these countries.

"On behalf of and in coordination with the President’s Office of Ukraine, the Ministry of Sports is working to increase sanctions pressure on countries carrying out full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. Our goal is the complete isolation of Russians and Belarusians from the world sport of the highest achievements until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored and all the losses caused by them are compensated," Gutzeit stressed.

In particular, 43 sanctions have been imposed against Russians and Belarusians in the field of Olympic sports, 68 sanctions against non-Olympic sports, 12 sanctions against Paralympic sports, as well as two general sanctions for Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

Among the most tangible is the ban on participating in theWorld Games 2022, which will be held in Birmingham (USA) on July 7-17.

The International Paralympic Committee also suspended athletes of the Paralympic Committees of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus from the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing and decided not to allow the national teams of these countries to participate in 10 Paralympic sports.

In addition, the Russian and Belarusian national teams were suspended from participating in the XXIV Summer Deflympic Games held in Caxias Do Sul (Brazil).

Sanctions were also imposed by the European Sports Organization of the Deaf (EDSO), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the International Karate Federation (WKF), the International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF), the International Judo Federation, UEFA and others.