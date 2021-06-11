Sport

12:28 11.06.2021

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has unanimously supported the proposal of President of the UAF Andriy Pavelko with 45 votes and approved the football symbols of Ukraine.

"Now, along with the small coat of arms of the UAF in the form of a trident with the inscription 'Ukraine' at all official events of the UAF, events with the participation of representatives of the UAF in the international arena and in matches of national teams, a large coat of arms will be used - a map of Ukraine with a trident in the center," wrote Pavelko on Facebook on Friday.

Also, according to him, the Executive Committee approved the official football status of the slogans "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to the Heroes!", which, as the UAF President noted, for many years has been a greeting for millions of Ukrainian fans at home and around the world, at all matches of the Ukrainian national teams.

"The unique national football code, which contains these attributes, united all Ukrainians from different regions of Ukraine and our fellow countrymen from different countries and continents. We are obliged and honored to protect it and fill it with a new force of unity! Congratulations to all football Ukraine on this historic decision!," wrote Pavelko.

As is known, the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team has two inscriptions: on the outside of the collar back there is "Glory to Ukraine!", on the inside - "Glory to the heroes!"

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) demanded that Ukraine make changes to the uniform, removing one of the slogans. "This specific combination of the two slogans is deemed to be clearly political in nature, having historic and militaristic significance. This specific slogan on the inside of the shirt must therefore be removed for use in UEFA competition matches, in accordance with Article 5 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations," it said.

At the same time, UEFA previously had no complaints about the part of the slogan - "Glory to Ukraine", embroidered on the outside. "This slogan on its own may be considered as a generic and non-political phrase of general national significance and therefore may be used on the national team shirt," it said.

After that, Pavelko urgently left for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding its decision to amend the uniform of the Ukrainian national football team.

