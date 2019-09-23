Sport

12:44 23.09.2019

Ukraine defeats Belgium, reaches quarter-finals of European Championship in volleyball

The men's national team of Ukraine defeated the Belgian team and reached the quarterfinals of the European Volleyball Championship.

The game was held in Belgian Antwerp.

The national team of Ukraine defeated Belgium in 1/8 European Championship with a score of 3:2 according to the results of five sets (25:22, 21:25, 14:25, 25:18, 15:10).

Ukrainians will meet with the Serbs in the quarter finals on September 24.

Competitions are held in Slovenia, France, Belgium and the Netherlands from September 12 to September 29.

