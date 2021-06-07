Ukraine to perform in uniform with contours of its borders at Euro 2020

Ukraine will perform at the European Football Championship 2020 in a uniform with the contours of the country's borders, head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko said.

"Its [uniform's] main attribute will be a talisman and a symbol dear to the heart of every Ukrainian. This is the most valuable outline of our country for all of us. A single and indivisible homeland with Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kyiv, my native Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa and all cities and villages," he said on Facebook.

The uniform also contains the words of the country's popular slogan "Glory to Ukraine!"/"Glory to the heroes!", "which will now also inspire our players to new victories," he said.

"We believe that the silhouette of Ukraine will give strength to the players, because they will fight for the whole of Ukraine. The whole of Ukraine, from Sevastopol and Simferopol to Kyiv, from Donetsk and Luhansk to Uzhgorod, will support them in every match. This is very important for football players, who are very worried and dream of performing in the best possible way at Euro 2020, and for millions of our fans [...]," Pavelko said.

Ukraine's team will play in the group with the Netherlands, Austria and North Macedonia at Euro 2020, which was postponed due to COVID-19 to the summer of 2021. In particular, the Ukrainians will play the Netherlands in Amsterdam on June 13, face North Macedonia in Bucharest on June 17 and Austria in Bucharest on June 21.