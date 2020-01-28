Ukrainian national team to be based in Bucharest during Euro 2020

The national football team of Ukraine during the European Championship 2020 will be based in the capital of Romania, Bucharest, where it will hold two of the three matches of the group stage, according to the official website of UEFA.

As reported, the Ukrainian team will play at the group stage of Euro 2020 with the teams of the Netherlands, Austria and the winner of one of the playoffs of the UEFA Nations League.

The fourth opponent of Andriy Shevchenko's team will be either Romania, if in March it wins its playoffs of the League of Nations, or the winner of another playoffs of the League of Nations with the participation of Northern Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus and Georgia.

On June 14, Ukraine will play with the Netherlands in Amsterdam, on June 18 and June 22 in Bucharest with an opponent who will become known in March 2020, and Austria.

Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities across Europe from June 12 to July 12.