10:10 06.09.2019

Svitolina loses to Williams in U.S. Open semifinal

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has lost to American Serena Williams in the U.S. Open semi-final and left the competition, the organization said on its Twitter account.

American tennis player Williams beat Svitolina in two sets with a score of 6:3, 6:1. The meeting lasted 1 hour 10 minutes. Williams won the 101st match at the U.S. Open and repeated the record of her compatriot Chris Evert.

Williams will play with Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the U.S. Open final.

