Ukrainian Pidruchnyi becomes world champion in biathlon

Ukrainian biathlete Dmytro Pidruchnyi has won the gold medal in the pursuit at the World Championship in Ostersund (Sweden).

During the sprint event he lacked 0.3 seconds to win a bronze medal. Having started in the pursuit race from fourth place with a delay of 17 seconds from the leader, Pidruchnyi, despite two misses in the first shooting, passed the next three ranges without errors and managed to beat the rivals.

Thus, Pidruchnyi has brought Ukraine the first ever gold medal in this sport for men.