12:25 22.02.2020

President of Ukraine's Biathlon Federation denies that Russian coach Kasperovich has Ukrainian accreditation

Volodymyr Brynzak, president of the Biathlon Federation of Ukraine, has denied the reports that Alexander Kasperovich, a personal coach of Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov, had come to the world championship to Antholz-Anterselva on Ukrainian accreditation.

"Kasperovich was not found to have our accreditation because he does not have it. We are now on our way to the shooting zone, we don't have all the details yet, but these are some rumors that he was found to have our accreditation and it was taken away from him," Brynzak told Tribuna.com.

"There could have been a situation when he could have taken someone's accreditation to enter the track. I believe it could have happened, but a situation in which our accreditation was found in his room is unrealistic. It's all rumors. It wasn't the way they are writing," Brynzak said.

He later said to the website biathlon.com.ua: "The information that the Ukrainian delegation issued accreditation to coach Alexander Kasperovich using its quota is not true. He did not live on Ukrainian accreditation in Antholz, but he asked one member of our delegation for an accreditation card on the day of the pursuit race and he used that card to get on the track to give information to his athlete. The irregularity was noticed by the IBU sports director, who contacted us and demanded that we turn the accreditation in to be annulled."

"We complied and we explained the situation to IBU. That accreditation was re-issued to us yesterday and our official is using it. The police or anyone else have not confiscated Ukrainian accreditation from coach Kasperovich. IBU did not have any other problems with us or questions to us after the facts were determined and after we gave our explanations," Brynzak said.

