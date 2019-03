Chelsea beats Dynamo Kyiv with 3-0 score in UEFA Europa League Round of 16

London's Chelsea has beaten Dynamo Kyiv with a 3-0 win in the first visiting match of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez opened the score at 17", then Shakhtar Donetsk' ex-football player Willian scored a second goal at 65". The final score was sealed by Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi with a third goal at 90".

The return match will be held at Kyiv's Olimpiyskiy Stadium on March 14.