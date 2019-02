FC Dynamo Kyiv beat Olympiacos, get to 1/8 finals of Europa League

FC Dynamo Kyiv have defeated Greek Olympiacos with the score 1:0 in their field and managed to get to the UEFA Europa League of the 1/8 finals.

Spanish striker from Dynamo Fran Sol scored the only goal in the return match of 1/16 finals in Kyiv.

The first match in Athens ended in a 2:2 draw on February 14. So, on aggregate, Dynamo moves on.