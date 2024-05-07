Regions

20:52 07.05.2024

Agrarians of Odesa region increased area under vegetables by 6.5% in 2024

1 min read
Farmers in Odessa region in the season-2024 plan to sow about 15 thousand hectares of vegetables, which is 6.5% more than a year earlier, said the head of the regional military administration (OVA) Oleg Kiper.

“14 thousand hectares have been sown - Odessa region has almost completed sowing of vegetables. This year our agrarians are preparing to increase the harvest of melons and watermelons,” he wrote in Telegram.

According to his information, in Odessa region, according to preliminary calculations, the gross harvest of vegetables is expected to be about 290 thousand tons at the rate of consumption by the population of the region of 315 thousand tons, which will allow the region to almost fully meet its need for vegetables.

In addition, overproduction of tomatoes and onions is forecasted in the region - the agrarians plan to sell these vegetables to other regions, summarized the head of the Odessa OVA.

