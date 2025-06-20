Top Summer Vacation Destinations for 2025 by TurPoisk Travel Agency

Summer isn’t just a season. It’s a state of mind you want to stretch out as long as possible. The scent of sunscreen, sand beneath your feet, a light sea breeze, a cold cocktail in hand — and all of it somewhere far away from your daily worries. It's during summer that we most often dare to take a long-awaited vacation, and now is the perfect time to choose your destination. To save you hours of browsing forums and comparing hotels, we’ve prepared an overview of the most popular and promising spots for your summer getaway. Helping us with this was the online travel agency TurPoisk, which has been guiding travelers for years in finding the perfect beach holidays with the best value for money.

Turkey: Affordable, Familiar, and Back in Trend

2025 promises to be an exciting year: new routes are opening, and unusual vacation formats are emerging. At the same time, the classic favorites remain — Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria are still among the top searches. Each of these destinations, however, brings its own updates and features that make vacations even more vibrant.

Turkey in 2025 is once again ready to welcome guests with top-notch service. There’s something for everyone — budget-friendly hotels in Alanya and Side, family resorts in Belek, or stylish boutique hotels in Kemer. This season also sees growth in lesser-known locations like Fethiye. Prices are pleasantly surprising, and the service remains as high as ever. Tours to Turkey are still an excellent choice for those who love “all-inclusive” and want a worry-free vacation.

Greece: Sun, Antiquity, and the Sea

Greece has become a bit more accessible this year — more bus and charter flight options have appeared, which has positively affected tour prices. Halkidiki, Rhodes, Crete — every trip here feels like a photoshoot among ancient ruins and whitewashed walls. The local cuisine makes every meal feel like a celebration. A trip to Greece is especially ideal for those who want to combine beach relaxation with strolls, excursions, and that laid-back European atmosphere.

Bulgaria: Warm Sea at a Family-Friendly Price

Bulgaria also remains a popular choice. It attracts those looking for an affordable yet comfortable seaside vacation. Sunny Beach, Nessebar, Golden Sands — familiar names that will be relevant again in summer 2025. Plus, it’s a great destination for a family holiday without overspending. Thanks to the mild climate, it’s particularly suitable for vacations with children. Bulgaria feels like that old, good friend who’s always happy to see you.

In conclusion, summer 2025 offers an incredibly wide range of vacation options. The main thing is to decide what kind of holiday you want — and book it in time.