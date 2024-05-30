Press Releases

22:09 30.05.2024

Auction of classical art at Goldens

3 min read

From May 30 to June 8, the Goldens auction house will hold 61 auctions - “Collectible Classical Art” - dedicated to works by Ukrainian classics of the 1890s and early twentieth century.

Such an artistic cross-section allows for a broad representation of Ukrainian art in its diversity of schools and trends. In particular, the auction selection includes works by artists of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Transcarpathian schools of painting, as well as by emigrant artists: Hryhoriy Kruk, Isaac Pailes, and Abram Manevich. The selection includes unique works of both artistic and collector's interest.

Among the top lots of the auction are works by Serhiy Vasylkivsky, Volodymyr Orlovsky, Hryhoriy Svitlytsky, Abram Manevich, Mykola Hlushchenko, Serhiy Shyshko, Viktor Zaretsky, Mykhailo Bozhiy, Roman Selsky, Mihay Munkachi and the main representatives of the Transcarpathian School of Painting: Adalbert Erdelyi, Yosyp Bokshai, Andriy Kotska, Fedir Manailo, and Ferenc Seman.

The most expensive lot of the auction was Ivan Marchuk's famous work “The Moon Rises Over the Dnipro” (1980), recently exhibited at the National Museum “Kyiv Art Gallery” as the artist's most iconic lunar landscape.

The Kyiv school of art is represented in the selection by works by Serhiy Vasylkivsky, Valentyn Feldman, Volodymyr Orlovsky, as well as Oleksiy Shovkunenko, Serhiy Shyshko, Mykola Hlushchenko, and Viktor Zaretsky. Among the representatives of the Kharkiv school in the auction's selection, it is worth noting the names of outstanding landscape painters: Mykola Burachek, Petro Levchenko, and Konstantin Pineev. Their impressionistic works incorporated the world's leading trends and at the same time the color, techniques and worldview inherent in our national school.

Transcarpathia and the Lviv School of Art became separate centers of Ukrainian art of the twentieth century, with a sensitive perception of modern trends in world art and their reinterpretation on the creative Ukrainian soil. The auction selection includes works by iconic Transcarpathian artists Andriy Kotska, Yosyp Bokshai, Fedir Manailo, Adalbert Erdeli, Havrylo Hluk, Ferenc Seman, as well as iconic Lviv artists Roman Selskyi and Volodymyr Patyk.
The sculpture block is represented by a composition by Olga Rapai, works by Hryhorii Kruk and an exquisite sculpture by Yuliia Synkevych.

The exposition of the auction “Collectible Classical Art” is open to the public from May 30 to June 08 in the hall of the Goldens auction house, as well as online at www.gs-art.com. For registration and participation in the auction, please call: (044) 240 95 32 or register online to be able to place online bids yourself.

Schedule of the auction exhibition:
May 30 - June 08, 2024
12:00 - 19:00

Without days off
Entrance is free
Alternate closing of lots will start on June 08 at 19:00 online at www.gs-art.com.
Address: Kyiv, 4 Leonid Pervomaisky str.
GOLDENS auction house
+38 044 240 95 32
[email protected]
www.gs-art.com

Tags: #auction #goldens

