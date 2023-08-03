Facts

16:53 03.08.2023

Language Ombudsman supports strengthening of fines for use of banned Russian music

Language Ombudsman supports strengthening of fines for use of banned Russian music

Commissioner for the Protection of the state language Taras Kremin supports the strengthening of fines for the use of a banned Russian musical product.

"The increase in fines for the use of the aggressor state's musical product is one of the components of the real struggle on the language front," the press service of the Language Ombudsman said with reference to Kremin.

In particular, he supports bill No. 9547 submitted by parliamentarians to the Verkhovna Rada "On Amendments to Article 155 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to Increase responsibility for violations of legislation by trade, catering and service establishments in terms of restricting the public use of the aggressor state's musical product."

"Toxic Kremlin music, having become an element of hostile propaganda, will no longer spoil the Ukrainian information space. Listening to the music of Russian artists who approve of aggression against Ukraine, make criminal statements, deny war crimes is irresponsible, immoral, insidious," Kremin said.

 

