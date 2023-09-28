Press Conferences

16:40 28.09.2023

British International School investing in educational institutions in Park Lake City complex near Kyiv

min read

KYIV. Sept 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The British International School, Ukraine (BISU) and the DIM group of companies have signed an agreement to create a modern educational space in the VITA quarter in Park Lake City, construction of the cluster is scheduled to begin next year.

Co-founder of the Park Lake City project Andriy Mischenko clarified during a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency, negotiations with the British International School began even before the start of the full-scale invasion.

“The war pushed back our plans, but did not stop them. The first step of our cooperation is the construction of the kindergarten and primary school Early Years Academy, which will start next year,” he said.

He clarified that the infrastructure of the VITA quarter includes its own kindergarten, primary, middle and high schools, campuses for teachers and children.

“While there is a war, which was preceded by a two-year global pandemic, we believe it is extremely important to provide children with a world-class education, which is provided by certified international teachers from BISU. Some of them remained with us in Ukraine. School and education have become unique symbols of resistance to Russian aggression. Our students is the growing generation that will restore the country, the nation and guide it to prosperity,” said Olena Tovkun, member of the supervisory board and chairman of the BISU admissions committee.

She added that for 26 years, BISU has consistently maintained British academic traditions and high standards of teaching.

The first stage of the educational cluster from BISU, Early Years Academy, will be a two-storey building with a total area of 2,900 square meters. The academy is designed for 185 students.

DIM plans to begin construction in 2024 and enter into operation in 2025. An area of 3 hectares has been reserved for the establishment of a secondary and high school at the next stages.

Construction of the suburban business-class residential complex Park Lake City began in 2019. Among the advantages of the residential complex are a picturesque area with its own pond, stylish architecture and a park area with rare plants. After the start of the full-scale invasion, the first phase was put into operation, including four houses in the VITA quarter. The second stage of the complex, 12 buildings, is currently under construction.

