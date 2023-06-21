Press Conferences

19:11 21.06.2023

Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

2 min read
The war has made adjustments to the readiness of Ukrainians to defend their homeland. So, in 2011, in Ukraine, the share of those who give a positive answer regarding the readiness to defend the country was 40%, in 2020 it has grown to 57%, in May 2023 - to 67%.

This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from May 23 to May 31, 2023 within the framework of the MATRA Program project funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine. The results of the survey were presented at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

"Readiness to defend the country is expressed by the majority of residents of all regions: 61% in the East, 67% in the Central region, 68% in the West and 71% in the South of the country, 74% among men and 60.5% among women, from 68% to 75% in the age groups from 18 to 59 years, 51% - among those who are 60 or older," the Razumkov Center said in a press release.

Some 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional sample deviations may occur due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

The survey was conducted on a stratified multi-stage sample using random selection at the first stages of sample formation and the quota method of selecting respondents at the final stage (when respondents were selected by gender and age quotas). The sample structure corresponds to the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted, as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement).

Tags: #conference #war #razumkov_center

