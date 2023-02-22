Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

KYIV. Feb 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Almost half of Ukrainians (45%) assess their psycho-emotional state at three points out of five, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the New Image Marketing Group company commissioned by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future.

The results of the study were presented by Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Vadym Denysenko at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, some 7% of respondents rate their psycho-emotional state at one point, while 22% at two points, some 21% at four points, and 5% at five points.

A third of Ukrainians (33%) believe that over the last month their psycho-emotional state has slightly deteriorated, some 8% significantly worsened, some 46% did not change, some 2% improved and 11% slightly improved.

It is clarified that a partial or significant improvement in the emotional and psychological state compared to the previous month was most often noted by the respondents from Kyiv, less often than others by respondents from the South and East.

At the same time, some 3% of respondents rated their physical condition at one point, some 10% at two points, some 45% at three points, some 34% at four points, and 8% at five points. Over the past month, it improved significantly in 2% of respondents, slightly improved in 14%, did not change in 54%, slightly worsened in 25%, worsened in 5%.

At the same time, respondents from the east and south more often noted a deterioration (somewhat or significant) in their physical condition during the last month, while respondents from the east also noted much less often that compared to the previous month their physical condition improved some 9%, with overall rate of 16%.

Respondents from the West were more likely than others to report that their physical condition had improved compared to the previous month (20% against a total of 16%).

The sociological survey "Psychological state of Ukrainian society" was conducted in the format of an online survey using an interactive structured questionnaire, a link to which was sent to potential respondents from the database. During the study, some 1,200 respondents over 18 years old from all regions of Ukraine were interviewed (with the exception of the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied by the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The sample of the survey is combined, proportionally stratified by regions. The statistical error with a probability of 0.95 does not exceed 2.89%.