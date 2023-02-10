Ukraine can get at least five biomethane facilities in 2023 - BAU head

KYIV. Feb 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Ukraine this year can receive at least five biomethane plants, says the head of the board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine (BAU), Heorhiy Heletukha.

"The topic of biomethane is developing very positively. Last year, we managed to adopt a basic bill (No. 5464 of October 21, 2021). Natural gas has also risen in price, and now it is more profitable to make biomethane than to use biogas for electricity. Companies are interested in this, and I think that this year we will see at least five biomethane projects," he said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

He noted that the implementation of such a number of projects during the war would be a positive signal, and after the war, Ukraine will be able to build up to a hundred such plants a year.

Heletukha specified that already in the coming February days the first plant with a capacity of 3 million cubic meters of biomethane per year will be launched in Chernihiv region by Gals-Argo. In addition, the company must also launch a project with a capacity of 10 million cubic meters in Kyiv region.

The BAU head explained Gals-Argo has five operating biogas plants that produce electricity, but it is more economically profitable to produce biomethane.

Heletukha added that three more projects expected this year with a capacity of 3 million cubic meters, 25 million cubic meters and 50 million cubic meters are implemented by other companies. One of the plants was built from scratch, four were converted to produce electricity from biogas.

In addition, the expert said that today, in particular, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is ready to consider loans for biomethane projects, in contrast to projects for the production of "green" electricity, since payments for it are unstable on the part of Guaranteed Buyer.

He explained that biomethane producers do not depend on Guaranteed Buyer, and also have the potential to export it. At the same time, Heletukha called this issue "debatable for the time being."

"Now there is a ban on the export of natural gas, but biomethane is not such. Therefore, the Ministry of Energy promises not to create any problems with biomethane producers, but to include the proposed batches (when they are) in the quota that is allowed for export. That is, it promises quotas without restrictions," the head of the BAU explained.

At the same time, he noted that European companies are applying to the association with a request for the possible export of Ukrainian biomethane, but they are waiting "both the first biomethane and signals from the government whether it can get to Europe."