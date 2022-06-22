Register of Destruction will be launched in July - Deputy Minister of Infrastructure

KYIV. June 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Register of Destruction will be launched in July, Anatoliy Komirny, the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitization, said during the press conference "Map of Destruction – We to Help Rebuild Ukraine" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Wednesday.

"A few months ago, the Diia application launched accepting applications for damaged property. Now we are developing the Register of Destruction, in mid-July we will launch full functionality - not only the filing (by individuals) of damage applications, but also the ability to add the results of the survey by local authorities," he said.

According to Komirny, the task is not just to collect data on destruction, but to make this information complete and legally significant, then the register will become a tool for defending the rights of Ukrainians to compensation, including in international courts.

"For example, there are several applications about destroyed apartments in the building. But during the inspection by the local authority, damage to the supporting structures and the impossibility of further operation of the entire building can be revealed. Such an examination is extremely important for all affected Ukrainians, even those who have not yet submitted applications, who in the future could receive compensation or stand in line for restoration, when a mechanism for housing restoration is developed," the deputy minister said.

As reported, the Map of Destruction digital tool was presented, which currently contains data on 1,500 objects, indicating the exact address, coordinates, photos before and after the destruction, links to publications in the media.

"Tools such as the Map of Destruction make the picture more complete, especially in parts of the country that are not yet available for examination - in the occupied territories. This gives an understanding of the scale of losses. Our task as a state is not only to record the damage caused by Russia, but to do data legally significant for future compensation for damage, protection in international instances," Komirny emphasized.

He also added that work is underway to expand the functionality of Diia, namely adding the ability for legal entities to file claims for losses.