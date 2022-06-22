Press Conferences

19:10 22.06.2022

Register of Destruction will be launched in July - Deputy Minister of Infrastructure

2 min read

KYIV. June 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Register of Destruction will be launched in July, Anatoliy Komirny, the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitization, said during the press conference "Map of Destruction – We to Help Rebuild Ukraine" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Wednesday.

"A few months ago, the Diia application launched accepting applications for damaged property. Now we are developing the Register of Destruction, in mid-July we will launch full functionality - not only the filing (by individuals) of damage applications, but also the ability to add the results of the survey by local authorities," he said.

According to Komirny, the task is not just to collect data on destruction, but to make this information complete and legally significant, then the register will become a tool for defending the rights of Ukrainians to compensation, including in international courts.

"For example, there are several applications about destroyed apartments in the building. But during the inspection by the local authority, damage to the supporting structures and the impossibility of further operation of the entire building can be revealed. Such an examination is extremely important for all affected Ukrainians, even those who have not yet submitted applications, who in the future could receive compensation or stand in line for restoration, when a mechanism for housing restoration is developed," the deputy minister said.

As reported, the Map of Destruction digital tool was presented, which currently contains data on 1,500 objects, indicating the exact address, coordinates, photos before and after the destruction, links to publications in the media.

"Tools such as the Map of Destruction make the picture more complete, especially in parts of the country that are not yet available for examination - in the occupied territories. This gives an understanding of the scale of losses. Our task as a state is not only to record the damage caused by Russia, but to do data legally significant for future compensation for damage, protection in international instances," Komirny emphasized.

He also added that work is underway to expand the functionality of Diia, namely adding the ability for legal entities to file claims for losses.

Tags: #conference #war #register #destruction

MORE ABOUT

16:26 22.06.2022
Digital tool Map of Destruction publishes data on 1,500 objects affected by war in Ukraine

Digital tool Map of Destruction publishes data on 1,500 objects affected by war in Ukraine

10:32 22.06.2022
Six children injured amid Russia's attack on beach in Chasiv Yar – Donetsk regional administration

Six children injured amid Russia's attack on beach in Chasiv Yar – Donetsk regional administration

09:04 22.06.2022
Lawyers looking for mechanisms to receive compensation for damages caused by aggressor – poll

Lawyers looking for mechanisms to receive compensation for damages caused by aggressor – poll

16:32 21.06.2022
Ukrainian troops hit Snake island, continue to push back the enemy in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian troops hit Snake island, continue to push back the enemy in Kherson region – Pivden task force

16:43 20.06.2022
Switzerland to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

Switzerland to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

11:56 20.06.2022
Some 323 children killed, 586 injured amid Russian aggression against Ukraine – PGO

Some 323 children killed, 586 injured amid Russian aggression against Ukraine – PGO

09:49 20.06.2022
Danilov says if war stopped, society to go to war without govt

Danilov says if war stopped, society to go to war without govt

09:38 20.06.2022
Russian troops deploy all reserves to Severodonetsk, Bakhmut directions – governor of Luhansk region

Russian troops deploy all reserves to Severodonetsk, Bakhmut directions – governor of Luhansk region

16:04 18.06.2022
Some 323 children killed, 583 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 323 children killed, 583 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

10:38 17.06.2022
Reproductive system injuries account for up to 5-6% of wounded military personnel - experts

Reproductive system injuries account for up to 5-6% of wounded military personnel - experts

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Cost of housing construction under 'Biden' project will be $750/sq m - Academy of Construction

Megabank's receipts in correspondent account since start of war reach UAH 1.2 bln

About UAH 500 mln of UEM funds blocked in Megabank's settlement accounts may disrupt modernization of Dnipro HPP - Subotin

MHP Charitable Foundation will allocate UAH 3.5 mln for grants to small businesses in 11 regions of Ukraine

Ukraine should reduce tax burden on payroll to 10% instead of cutting corporate taxes – opinion

IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

Mobile hospitals can temporarily replace destroyed ones – opinion

KNUCA to prepare bachelors under reduced three-year program

Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to create rehabilitation center for civilians, military persons in country's west

Ukraine's Construction Academy offers format of 8-apartment buildings for rapid housing construction

AD
AD
AD
AD