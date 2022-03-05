Press Conferences

19:28 05.03.2022

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

2 min read
Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

KYIV. March 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian servicemen are putting up great resistance, fighting like beasts, captive Russian officer, lieutenant of Russian tank troops Maxim Grishenkov said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday.

"We were heading towards Sumy. The next task was to reach Kyiv as quickly as possible. The task was to smash everything that we see from military equipment or military people who are not related to our troops. But our column was ambushed and was completely defeated by the locals, who they fight like beasts with all weapons. They do not give up a single centimeter of their land. The command just threw us. There was no support," Grishenkov said.

Another captured officer of the tank forces of Russia, Dmitry Koloyartsev, said that Ukraine has modern weapons.

"After we passed Sumy and Pryluky, my convoy came under fire from Ukrainian forces. The entire convoy burned down. You have modern weapons. We were bombed from everywhere – from the air and from the ground. Bayraktars, RPGs, machine guns. It was scary. I volunteered with my crew surrendered," he said.

According to Andrei Chuvatarevsky, a captured soldier who served on a contract basis in the Moscow region, the Russians faced great resistance in Ukraine.

"We faced quite a lot of resistance. I have never seen anything like this. I want to ask that no one be sent here and that the troops simply withdraw from here," he said.

As the captured soldier Dmitry Gagarin said, Putin sent the Russian military to their deaths.

"Russian conscripts, your children, are dying here. My comrades are dying. They are simply dying because they are being deceived. Putin is deceiving them, sending them to their deaths. a missing person's notice, but that is a lie," he said.

"Our young boys stay here because our president does not want us to tell our country what is happening here. Russia does not take the bodies of our dead," Gagarin said.

Tags: #prisoners #conference #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:46 05.03.2022
Yulia Tymoshenko urges to close sky over Ukraine

Yulia Tymoshenko urges to close sky over Ukraine

19:28 05.03.2022
Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

19:13 05.03.2022
Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

19:13 05.03.2022
Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

17:20 05.03.2022
Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

16:37 05.03.2022
Additional territorial defense brigade to be created in Odesa region – regional military authorities

Additional territorial defense brigade to be created in Odesa region – regional military authorities

15:32 05.03.2022
Sky News reporters evacuated to UK after shooting attack in Kyiv region – head of Ukraine's journalist union

Sky News reporters evacuated to UK after shooting attack in Kyiv region – head of Ukraine's journalist union

14:03 05.03.2022
Russian army conducts no active offensive operations, enemy makes only separate tactical movements to ensure supplies – Arestovych

Russian army conducts no active offensive operations, enemy makes only separate tactical movements to ensure supplies – Arestovych

11:44 05.03.2022
Zelensky: we are doing everything on our part to make agreement on humanitarian corridors work, let's see if we can go further in negotiations

Zelensky: we are doing everything on our part to make agreement on humanitarian corridors work, let's see if we can go further in negotiations

11:42 05.03.2022
Authorities of Kyiv region ready for evacuation of part of population, delivery of humanitarian aid, ceasefire needed

Authorities of Kyiv region ready for evacuation of part of population, delivery of humanitarian aid, ceasefire needed

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Classification of office real estate in Kyiv updated

Days of Crimea to be held in Lviv on Feb 22-24

Hostile takeover in Ukraine must be fought openly, in legal field – opinion

Introduction of e-health system everywhere stimulates healthcare development – experts

#SaveFOP movement announces new protest against fiscalization on Feb 17

Development of Ukraine's new migration policy strategy to reduce outflow of labor resources – UIF

Attorneys say investigation into attempt on Shefir unreasonably conducts searches

Fate of our country being decided in Ukraine today – Georgian MP

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD