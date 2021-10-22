Press Conferences

14:15 22.10.2021

Ukrainian Energy Association asks regulator to revise methodology for setting tariffs for CHPPs

3 min read

KYIV. Oct 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian Energy Association (UEA) has called on the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) to revise the methodology for setting and setting tariffs for combined heat and power plants (CHPP).

"I would like to appeal to NEURC to start the process of revising methodology No. 991 for CHPP. We have repeatedly addressed, discussed, sent our proposals for changes, but so far this issue has not been resolved," UEA President Maksym Malashkin said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, in the context of a sharp increase in the price of natural gas and low prices on the electricity market, the distribution of CHPP costs in accordance with the current version of the methodology for the formation of heat tariffs puts the cogeneration sector in an extremely difficult situation.

In turn, Yuriy Oksymets, a member of the Kramatorskteploenergo LLC directorate, recalled that the conditions of work in the electricity and gas markets have changed over the past few years, therefore, the methodology also needs to be changed.

He said that the cogeneration sector works seasonally and does not produce heat and electricity during the inter-heating period, while such enterprises shall transfer payments for gas distribution on a regular basis, which leads to the formation of debts to regional gas companies due to cash shortages and threatens gas supply for start of work during the heating season.

"The existing debt to the regional gas suppliers was formed in the period from April to October, that is, when we did not work, because our production of goods begins with the beginning of the heating season. We are ready to pay off the debt, but from the moment we start generating some product. Let's start selling it. That is, the period of April-October is expenses, a certain part of which is provided for in the heating tariff, but it is included in the revenue part that will be from the beginning of the heating season," Oksymets said.

According to him, taking into account the specifics of cogeneration work, its tariffs should provide for the necessary costs to ensure the activities of enterprises in the inter-heating season.

The representative of Kramatorskteploenergo also said that after the liberalization of the electricity market, the company is operating at a loss due to the low prices prevailing in the market, which hinders the preparation for the heating season, in particular, has led to the formation of debt to Donetskoblgaz.

At the same time, forecasting the planned costs and consumption of energy resources for CHPPs is a more difficult task compared to other market participants, since the specifics of their work are more dependent on temperature fluctuations.

"We should revise the methodology to solve the main question: how CHPPs can live during the inter-heating season," Oksymets said.

Tags: #rates #conference #chpp #energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:23 22.10.2021
Kharkiv Heating Networks connect over 90% of houses to heating – company director

Kharkiv Heating Networks connect over 90% of houses to heating – company director

11:29 22.10.2021
Herman: It is understandable that every govt is afraid of free media

Herman: It is understandable that every govt is afraid of free media

17:55 13.10.2021
Ukroboronprom increases production by 27.4% for nine months of 2021

Ukroboronprom increases production by 27.4% for nine months of 2021

10:10 13.10.2021
Ukraine could be left without bread wheat when it is exported without approval – director of mill

Ukraine could be left without bread wheat when it is exported without approval – director of mill

20:48 12.10.2021
Influenza vaccination service can be obtained in Ukraine's private clinics

Influenza vaccination service can be obtained in Ukraine's private clinics

17:04 12.10.2021
Millers, bakers withdraw signatures under memo with ministry due to impossibility of ensuring quality of products under memo conditions

Millers, bakers withdraw signatures under memo with ministry due to impossibility of ensuring quality of products under memo conditions

15:06 12.10.2021
Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

17:50 07.10.2021
Ukreximbank finds no terrorist financing facts when issuing loan for purchase of Sky Mall

Ukreximbank finds no terrorist financing facts when issuing loan for purchase of Sky Mall

15:51 06.10.2021
Offshore issue unlikely to undermine president's power, it is just mere droplet – political scientist

Offshore issue unlikely to undermine president's power, it is just mere droplet – political scientist

14:50 06.10.2021
Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman means strengthening of presidential power with all consequences - political experts

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman means strengthening of presidential power with all consequences - political experts

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Ukreximbank won't pay salary to its board chairman during his suspension

Lack of votes for Razumkov's resignation to be blow to president's position, monolithic character of Servants of People faction – political scientist

Public activists consider investigation of illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians during armed conflict in eastern Ukraine ineffective

Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Restaurateurs advocate canceling rental payments for restaurants during lockdown

Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

NABU delaying investigation on suspicion of Foreign Intelligence Service ex-officer Zontov, as it cannot prove his guilt in court – attorney

System ready to start insulin reimbursement through NHSU from Oct 1 – acting head

Zelensky sure assassination attempt on Shefir is price for reforms, but there are no reforms - political expert

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD