Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
19:58 10.07.2025

Barristers Law Firm signed memorandum of cooperation with Caucasian organizations

2 min read

The law firm “Barristers” has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the public organizations “Caucasian Union” and the “International Institute for Caucasus Studies” with the aim of providing legal support to representatives of the Caucasian diaspora in Ukraine.

According to the company’s statement, the signing of the document is a response to the challenges faced by people from the Caucasus, who have been fighting against Russian aggression for the past decades. As noted by Yurii Radzievskyi, a partner at “Barristers,” the lawyers specialize in criminal legal defense, particularly in cases involving politically motivated persecution.

“From 2014 to 2022, there were already cases in Ukraine of detentions and extraditions of fighters of Caucasian origin at the request of the Russian Federation. We will not allow such practices to continue,” he emphasized at a press conference at the “Interfax-Ukraine” agency on Thursday.

Another partner at “Barristers,” Oleksii Shevchuk, stated that supporting the peoples of the Caucasus is part of a broader struggle for freedom. “A free Caucasus is an alliance of independence fighters who stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians in defending the right to be free. We publicly declare our support for this struggle,” he said.

The head of the “Caucasian Union” NGO, Dzhabrail Mirzoev, emphasized the importance of legal assistance, particularly in the context of repression and political persecution. “This team of lawyers will help save the lives of many fighters,” he declared.

In turn, the head of the “International Institute for Caucasus Studies,” Kostiantyn Salii, underlined the role of an independent academic platform that will allow Caucasian researchers to work freely and publish truthful materials. He also noted the importance of protecting scholars and activists from accusations of “extremism” by the Russian Federation: “In Ukraine, one can prove their case relying on lawyers who know how to defend.”

Participants in the initiative believe that the signed memorandum will become an important milestone in the protection of the rights of representatives of the Caucasian peoples under the ongoing Russian aggression.

Tags: #caucasian_union #barristers

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Postgraduate students declare illegality of introduction of additional credits by Ministry of Education, to challenge them in court

Creation of special tribunal necessary due to gaps in international justice, to become symbol of era - analytical report

Instead of refuting individual elements of propaganda, we need to create holistic picture of the world, where enemy narratives lose their meaning - discussion on information defense

Ukrainian Helicopters decries another groundless smear campaign

There are great chances in Ukraine for the formation of a new Eurosceptic party after the war - political scientist

'Georgian scenario ' impossible in Ukraine after elections – analyst

Only 3% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, 10% consider Russian 'peace plan' acceptable – study

Help launches registration for humanitarian project funding German Support for Ukrainian Communities

Ukrainians start smoking on average at 19.8 years old – poll

Only 2.2% of Ukrainians quit e-cigarettes after ban – nationwide survey

AD
AD