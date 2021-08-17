Press Conferences

13:57 17.08.2021

Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

KYIV. Aug 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 43.4% of Ukrainians believe that it is necessary to hold early elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to the results of the monitoring survey of the population of Ukraine "Dynamics of socio-political attitudes and assessments of the population of Ukraine" by the Social Monitoring Center.

At the same time, some 45.5% said there is no such need, according to a study presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

In particular, some 23% of respondents answered this question as "definitely yes," some 21.3% as "more likely yes," some 21.4% as "more likely no," some 23.9% as "definitely not," some 10.4% as "difficult to answer."

Some 41.1% of Ukrainians believe that early presidential elections in Ukraine are necessary in Ukraine, some 48.1% do not consider early presidential elections necessary, some 22.4% of the respondents answered this question "definitely yes." Some 17.1% said "more likely yes," some 21.7% said "more likely no," some 28.2% said "definitely no," some 10.6% said "difficult to answer."

If elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine were held in the coming days, some 68.9% of those polled would go to vote, and 19.3% would not. To this question some 11.5% answered "most likely no," some 7.8% "definitely not," some 33.8% "rather yes," some 35.1% "definitely yes," some 9.9% "difficult to answer," and 1.9% refused to answer.

In addition, some 72.8% of Ukrainians believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the wrong direction, and 27.2% that events in Ukraine are developing in the right direction. Most of those who believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the right direction are in the Central region (35.6%), and the least in Donbas (15.3%). At the same time, the largest number of those who believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the wrong direction is in Donbas (84.7%), and the smallest in Central one (64.4%).

The survey was conducted from August 2 to August 11, 2021, some 3,012 respondents took part in it. The method of collecting information is a personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent, the standard deviation is from 1.1% to 1.9%.

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

Most probable date for election of Kryvyi Rih mayor is March 27 next year - Servant of People

Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

