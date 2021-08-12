Press Conferences

15:11 12.08.2021

Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

2 min read

KYIV. Aug 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 29% of Ukrainians have never been to Kharkiv, with 7% visiting the city frequently, 18% occasionally and 46% rarely, according to a sociological survey conducted by sociologists at Karazin Kharkiv National University together with New Image Marketing Group from May 19 to May 27 and presented at the Interfax-Ukraine press center on Thursday.

At the same time, 19% of Kyiv residents often visit Kharkiv and only 15% of the capital's residents have never been to this city. Some 25% of residents of eastern Ukraine have never been to Kharkiv and only 7% go there often. Most often they come to Kharkiv to see friends (42%), for tourist purposes (38%) or for work (33%).

Some 65% of Kharkiv residents and 33% of residents of other regions note that they like the city very much, and 18% and 32% of respondents from relevant groups rather like it.

Some 33% of residents of all Ukraine said that they would like to live in Kharkiv, 40% would not want to, the rest found it difficult to answer. Among Kyiv residents, 28% of respondents would like to live in Kharkiv, 36% would not want to, and among residents of eastern regions of the country – 41% and 33%, respectively.

Some 11% of Kharkiv residents noted that they do not feel safe in their district of the city, 65% of the surveyed residents of Kharkiv called their district safe (including 14% – completely safe). At the same time, 30% of Kharkiv residents noted that there are dangerous places in their district, which they avoid visiting and do not recommend that others appear there, and 56% – that there are no such places.

Some 79% of Ukrainians consider Kharkiv a tourist attractive city, 10% – a tourist unattractive destination, the rest found it difficult to answer. Among Kharkiv residents, 81% and 13%, respectively, hold this opinion, among Kyiv residents – 80% and 13%, and among residents of eastern regions – 85% and 6%.

Some 83% would like to visit Kharkiv as a tourist, and 11% would not. Among Kyiv residents, 81% and 10%, respectively, among residents of eastern regions – 93% and 4%, and among residents of western regions – 79% and 12%.

The survey was conducted online on the Lemur platform, the sample is 201 residents of the city of Kharkiv and 465 residents of other regions of Ukraine.

Tags: #poll #conference #kharkiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:09 10.08.2021
Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

16:55 09.08.2021
Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

12:41 05.08.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

12:21 05.08.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

16:36 04.08.2021
Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

16:42 03.08.2021
Dairy, meat processors associations asks govt to develop industry support program

Dairy, meat processors associations asks govt to develop industry support program

16:38 03.08.2021
Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

13:55 30.07.2021
Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

13:38 30.07.2021
Ukrainians gernerally do not consider themselves one people with Russians – UIF poll

Ukrainians gernerally do not consider themselves one people with Russians – UIF poll

18:30 29.07.2021
Rudyk: All delegates admitted to Holos party congress

Rudyk: All delegates admitted to Holos party congress

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Creation of bee farms in Ukraine hampered by unwillingness of beekeepers to leave business, switch to hired labor – experts

Over 30% of Ukrainians approve strengthening president's powers - poll

Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

Half of Kharkiv residents note improvement in situation in the city in six months, more than half trust Terekhov – poll

Suspicions against Medvedchuk based on evidence collected by unauthorized body – lawyers

Bills on architecture supervision reform should be developed involving professional community – Architects Union

Depriving architects of copyright threatens security during construction - Union of Architects

Attorney speaks about psychological pressure on 'Holosiyisvsky shooter' in pretrial detention facility

Defense considers suspicion of 'Holosiyivsky shooter' groundless – attorney

Growth in tariffs for railroad transportation to increase load on vehicles, road infrastructure – experts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD