Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

KYIV. Aug 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Almost half of Ukrainians (49%) consider the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to be the agency that most abuses power, according to the sociological survey titled "How do Ukrainians understand, evaluate power system," conducted by the Info Sapiens research agency commissioned by the Joint Action Center in April and May 2021.

"The first question we asked was which of the listed authorities abuses the power the most. Every second respondent is convinced this is the Verkhovna Rada. Further, almost the same number of citizens are convinced of the abuses of the President or the Cabinet of Ministers (17% each)," head of the analytical team of the Center for Joint Action Maria Levonova said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

In this issue, the researchers dismiss the dependence on the size of the settlements in which the respondents live. Thus, 56% of the villagers agree with the thesis of the parliament's abuses, while 45% of the respondents in large cities think so. At the same time, 12% of citizens in villages and 21% in big cities spoke about abuses of power by the president.

The sample of the conducted research is 2,000 respondents and is representative of the population of Ukraine aged 16 and over by gender, age, size of the settlement and region according to the State Statistics Service as of January 1, 2019. The ceiling theoretical margin is 2.2%.

The survey was conducted in two waves: the CATI method (telephone interviews with calls to mobile phone numbers, computer-assisted telephone interviews) on April 19 to April 27, 2021 and the CAPI method (personal interviews at home with a respondent using a tablet, computer-assisted personal interviews) May 7 to May 27, 2021.