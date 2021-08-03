Press Conferences

16:42 03.08.2021

Dairy, meat processors associations asks govt to develop industry support program

2 min read

KYIV. Aug 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Associations of meat and dairy products processors have asked the government to develop and implement a national program for the development and support of the dairy and meat industry to prevent further deepening of the crisis in their activities, Head of the Ukrainian Union of Dairy Enterprises Vadym Chaharovsky said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The level of state support for animal husbandry, and we, I emphasize, we all cooperate with our partners-livestock breeders, at the level of UAH 1.2 billion does not meet the development needs of both dairy cattle breeding and the dairy industry," he said.

According to the head of the union, the crisis in the industry is characterized by a 5.6% decrease in milk production in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, the number of cows fell by 5.8%, to 1.67 million heads, a decrease in the amount received for processing milk was 12%. He said that the production of butter, cheese products, skimmed milk powder and casein decreased the most. The downward trend was aggravated by the growth of imports of dairy products over the specified period from $140 million to $165 million in money terms.

The head of the expert and analytical service of the union Leonid Tulush noted the need to develop program documents to support the dairy processing industry, since its share of the food industry of Ukraine decreased from 17% in 2010 to less than 10% in 2020. He said that the theses given in the agrarian block of the current National Economic Strategy until 2030 are correct, but the document does not contain a specific strategy for the development of the dairy industry.

"It should be taken into account that over time, milk from households will not be present at all in milk processing. Indeed, from 2024 new standards are being introduced, when processing will finally abandon milk from households due to its non-compliance with standards, which, by the way, will be tightened. We need a program document on how to survive in such conditions," Tulush said.

Tags: #conference #support #animal #breeding #government
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:38 03.08.2021
Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

13:55 30.07.2021
Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

13:38 30.07.2021
Ukrainians gernerally do not consider themselves one people with Russians – UIF poll

Ukrainians gernerally do not consider themselves one people with Russians – UIF poll

18:30 29.07.2021
Rudyk: All delegates admitted to Holos party congress

Rudyk: All delegates admitted to Holos party congress

13:46 29.07.2021
Half of Kharkiv residents note improvement in situation in the city in six months, more than half trust Terekhov – poll

Half of Kharkiv residents note improvement in situation in the city in six months, more than half trust Terekhov – poll

17:53 28.07.2021
Suspicions against Medvedchuk based on evidence collected by unauthorized body – lawyers

Suspicions against Medvedchuk based on evidence collected by unauthorized body – lawyers

18:46 26.07.2021
Depriving architects of copyright threatens security during construction - Union of Architects

Depriving architects of copyright threatens security during construction - Union of Architects

14:46 26.07.2021
Defense considers suspicion of 'Holosiyivsky shooter' groundless – attorney

Defense considers suspicion of 'Holosiyivsky shooter' groundless – attorney

13:48 21.07.2021
Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

13:24 21.07.2021
More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

Bills on architecture supervision reform should be developed involving professional community – Architects Union

Attorney speaks about psychological pressure on 'Holosiyisvsky shooter' in pretrial detention facility

Growth in tariffs for railroad transportation to increase load on vehicles, road infrastructure – experts

State energy inspectorate confirms violations of law during shutdown of TIU Canada's solar power plant by NFP – lawyer

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna pass to Rada – poll

Vast majority of Ukrainians disapprove of government's activities – poll

Ukraine's Migration Service unlawfully refuses asylum seekers, Hizb ut-Tahrir reps - human rights activists

Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD