Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

KYIV. July 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 49.9% of Ukrainian citizens do not see the need to hold early presidential elections in Ukraine, according to a sociological survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from June 29 to July 9.

According to the survey presented at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday, 39.5% of those surveyed are in favor of early presidential elections, and 10.6% found it difficult to answer. For comparison, in January of this year, 43.1% were in favor of such a need, and 45.8% were against.

As for the holding of early elections to the Verkhovna Rada, 44.3% are in favor, 45.3% are against, and 10.4% could not decide. For comparison, in January of this year, 38.1% were in favor of such a need, and 50.6% were against.

Regarding the holding of elections to the Ukrainian parliament in the coming days, 70.8% of respondents answered positively, 17.7% – negatively, 9.9% – found it difficult to answer, and 1.6% refused to answer.

If elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, 25.8% would vote for the Servant of the People party, 15.9% for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 15.5% the for European Solidarity party, 11.9% for the Batkivschyna party, and 5.8% for the Strength and Honor party. The rest of the parties would not pass the 5% barrier. At the same time, 14.3% could not decide on the choice of a party, and another 13.1% would not vote at all.

The sociological survey was carried out throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, among people over 18 years old by the method of personal interviews at the place of residence of the respondents. The sample is 3,011 respondents.