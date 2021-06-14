Press Conferences

18:25 14.06.2021

Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

3 min read

KYIV. June 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The adoption of bill No. 2289, which allows the import of samples of innovative plant protection products (PPP) for scientific research and state testing, will not turn Ukraine into a testing ground, since the matter concerns the supply of innovative PPP in small volumes for study and possible subsequent certification, MP Mykola Kucher (the Dovira parliamentary group) believes.

"We are talking [adopting the bill] only about the import of such products for research. We are not talking about thousands of tonnes - we are just talking about the import of plant protection products for research, which is regulated by a large number of bylaws, Cabinet resolutions, regulations, etc.," he noted at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the MP, the amendment made in December 2015 to Article 4 of the law on pesticides and agrochemicals prohibiting testing of imported pesticides in Ukraine without their preliminary registration in the country of origin is due to the struggle for the PPP market, the annual capacity of which is estimated at $ 1 billion per year. Kucher clarified that the market for this product in Ukraine consists of 2/3 of original products and 1/3 of generics.

"The point is to increase the number of generics, while everyone understands that the original product will always be better than the generic one. That is why this quiet incomprehensible war has been going on for so long … Some 5.5 years have passed, and the original products have not entered Ukraine," Kucher said.

He clarified that he is observing the necessary number of votes in the Verkhovna Rada in support of this bill, and expressed hope that it will be adopted at second reading before the parliamentary holidays, which will allow government agencies to start researching foreign plant protection products this year.

During the press conference, the adoption of this bill was also supported by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky.

"The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine undoubtedly supports the adoption of bill No. 2289 as soon as possible, moreover, I can confirm that it will also be supported by the Ministry of Ecology, that is, this is a joint government position," he said.

According to the coordinator of the agrochemical committee of the European Business Association, Viktor Pohorily, the document makes changes only to the regulatory part of the law on pesticides and agrochemicals, while not changing the regulations for research of plant protection products.

He specified that the existing system of handling unregistered samples of plant protection products is quite strict. So, from research institutes working with them, appropriate accreditation, the authority of the Ministry of Ecology to conduct such research, the implementation of special regulations for the acceptance and handling of prototypes is required.

Tags: #law #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:27 14.06.2021
Law on tourism must be adopted by year end - Tourism Agency head

Law on tourism must be adopted by year end - Tourism Agency head

16:02 11.06.2021
Biden, Putin in Geneva to negotiate rules of confrontation between United States, Russia, including Ukraine – political scientists

Biden, Putin in Geneva to negotiate rules of confrontation between United States, Russia, including Ukraine – political scientists

09:20 03.06.2021
Ukreximbank puts up 16 real estate objects for sale through OpenMarket worth UAH 1 bln

Ukreximbank puts up 16 real estate objects for sale through OpenMarket worth UAH 1 bln

15:57 02.06.2021
Ukrainians become more serious about danger of COVID-19, but almost half do not intend to get vaccinated - poll

Ukrainians become more serious about danger of COVID-19, but almost half do not intend to get vaccinated - poll

18:41 01.06.2021
Necessary to create system for prevention of orphan diseases in Ukraine – opinion

Necessary to create system for prevention of orphan diseases in Ukraine – opinion

16:24 29.05.2021
Zelensky urges govt to improve certain provisions of law On Corruption Prevention

Zelensky urges govt to improve certain provisions of law On Corruption Prevention

16:48 28.05.2021
Era of uncertainty starts in Ukraine – political scientist

Era of uncertainty starts in Ukraine – political scientist

19:58 26.05.2021
Poroshenko's defense rejects accusation of delaying familiarization with 'Semochko case' materials

Poroshenko's defense rejects accusation of delaying familiarization with 'Semochko case' materials

19:36 26.05.2021
Poroshenko's attorneys appeal to Bihus.Info editorial office because of targeted info campaign against Ukraine's fifth president

Poroshenko's attorneys appeal to Bihus.Info editorial office because of targeted info campaign against Ukraine's fifth president

16:09 19.05.2021
Over 30% of Ukrainians believe Medvedchuk causing greatest harm to Ukraine – poll

Over 30% of Ukrainians believe Medvedchuk causing greatest harm to Ukraine – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

State banks not ready to finance RES generation at feed-in tariff until situation with payments settled

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Zelensky able to become center of power, starts to behave like monarch – political scientists

Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

Vast majority of Ukrainians oppose sale of land, support referendum – sociologist

Over half of Ukrainians call war of Soviet Union against Nazi Germany 'Great Patriotic War' – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe that Victory Day should be celebrated on May 9 - poll

Zelensky, Boiko lead rating of candidates for presidential elections – poll

Four political parties may enter Rada: Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna – poll

Pilot project on national geospatial data infrastructure to be presented in May - Agriculture Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD