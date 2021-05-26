Press Conferences

19:58 26.05.2021

Poroshenko's defense rejects accusation of delaying familiarization with 'Semochko case' materials

2 min read

KYIV. May 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Attorneys-at-law of fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko say the information about the delay in familiarization with the materials of the so-called "Semochko case" by the defense, the investigation of which has been completed, is unreliable.

"The only proceedings that more or less somewhere came [...] this is the proceedings on the appointment of [Serhiy] Semochko. But his movement led to a natural result, to a complete collapse of proceeding. The prosecutor general said this proceeding has been completed, and only Poroshenko's attorneys are delaying familiarization with the case materials. It was an outright lie, because on April 16 [...] the prosecutor general personally by her decision [...] resumed the pretrial investigation of this criminal proceeding," Poroshenko's attorney Ihor Holovan said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to Holovan, before the prosecutor general announced the attorneys were delaying familiarization with the case materials, she signed a resolution to resume the investigation.

"The investigation has been resumed because [...] the court canceled as an illegal suspicion to Mr. Bozhko, this very head of the Foreign Intelligence Service [...] whom Poroshenko allegedly incited," the attorney said.

Holovan said the renewed investigation was completed on April 28.

"Now familiarization with the materials of the pretrial investigation, according to the SBI [State Bureau of Investigations] and the PGO [Prosecutor General's Office], should start from scratch. Therefore, when they again say that Poroshenko's attorneys are again dragging out something, you should just remind the PGO and the SBI that they have been illegally investigating fake criminal proceedings, it is they who illegally resume the pretrial investigation on them and continue to illegally accuse them of actions that were not committed," Holovan said.

In turn, attorney Illia Novikov said: "This case is officially dead after the court recognized that the suspicion of Bozhko is illegal."

"If we hear from the Prosecutor General's Office that they believe that we are artificially delaying something, our answer will be the only possible one, go to court," Novikov said.

