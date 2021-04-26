Most Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction – UIF poll

KYIV. April 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 68% of Ukrainian citizens believe that the direction of events in the country is wrong, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF) with the assistance of New Image Marketing Group from April 9 to April 18 and presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to the survey, only 17% of respondents say that Ukraine moves in the right direction, and another 15% cannot decide.

One of the most pressing problems in Ukraine, 40% of those polled called the war in Donbas, 36% linked the problems with low wages and pensions, 31% with corruption, 29% with high utility rates, and 27% with a pandemic.

At the same time, it is noted that in March it was the problem of the war in Donbas that ranked first in the anti-rating.

Some 56% of citizens are sure that their rights and freedoms are not violated, and 44% noted that such violations are present.

In case of violation of their rights, citizens would choose mostly peaceful and non-violent methods to protect their rights and freedoms. First of all, this is the collection of signatures (26%), sanctioned rallies and actions (22%), and electronic petitions (16%). Road closures (15%) are the single most popular protest methods that go beyond the sanctioned limits. In general, radical actions gain no more than 5-6% and lag significantly behind moderate measures.

The number of citizens who are not ready to defend their rights has remained almost unchanged since March (41%).

The sociological survey was conducted by the "face-to-face" method using a structured interactive questionnaire. Audience included the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample was 2,400 respondents.

The error of the representativeness of the survey with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.05%.