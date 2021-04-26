Zelensky leads presidential rating with 28% - UIF poll

KYIV. April 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky continues to lead the presidential rating: 28% of those who intend to vote and have made their choice are ready to vote for him, according to the results of a sociological survey titled "How War and Coronavirus Affect Politicians' Ratings."

The poll was conducted by the Ukrainian Institute of the Future (UIF) with the assistance of New Image Marketing Groups from April 9 to April 18. The data was presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to the sociological survey, the current president has a relatively better balance of trust (-26%), which has improved significantly since the first wave of the poll in March (then the balance was -39%).

In turn, if the presidential elections were held next Sunday, then 15% of the respondents would vote for leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, among those who decided to go to the elections, for co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko are 14% of the respondents, while for leader of Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko some 11% and for leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko some 8%.

Other possible candidates for the top post in the election would receive less than 5% support.

The highest anti-rating in the presidential elections remains with Petro Poroshenko, almost every fourth (23%) would not vote for him in the presidential elections. The second place in the anti-rating is shared by Viktor Medvedchuk (15%) and Volodymyr Zelensky (14%), in the conditional third place is Yuriy Boiko with 11%.

The absolute majority of citizens (81%) announced their intentions to vote in the presidential elections. Some 16% of respondents do not want to take part in them and only 3% have not decided.

The respondents who do not intend to vote in the presidential elections most often explained this by disbelief that their choice would change something or by the absence of worthy candidates (31%, respectively). In addition, 14% of them said they were not interested in politics at all or believed that the elections were rigged (12%).

Half of citizens (53%) are against holding early presidential elections, while 39% support such a step.

The sociological survey was conducted by the "face-to-face" method using a structured interactive questionnaire. Audience included the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample was 2,400 respondents.

The error of the representativeness of the survey with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.05%.