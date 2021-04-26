Press Conferences

14:50 26.04.2021

Zelensky leads presidential rating with 28% - UIF poll

3 min read

KYIV. April 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky continues to lead the presidential rating: 28% of those who intend to vote and have made their choice are ready to vote for him, according to the results of a sociological survey titled "How War and Coronavirus Affect Politicians' Ratings."

The poll was conducted by the Ukrainian Institute of the Future (UIF) with the assistance of New Image Marketing Groups from April 9 to April 18. The data was presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to the sociological survey, the current president has a relatively better balance of trust (-26%), which has improved significantly since the first wave of the poll in March (then the balance was -39%).

In turn, if the presidential elections were held next Sunday, then 15% of the respondents would vote for leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, among those who decided to go to the elections, for co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko are 14% of the respondents, while for leader of Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko some 11% and for leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko some 8%.

Other possible candidates for the top post in the election would receive less than 5% support.

The highest anti-rating in the presidential elections remains with Petro Poroshenko, almost every fourth (23%) would not vote for him in the presidential elections. The second place in the anti-rating is shared by Viktor Medvedchuk (15%) and Volodymyr Zelensky (14%), in the conditional third place is Yuriy Boiko with 11%.

The absolute majority of citizens (81%) announced their intentions to vote in the presidential elections. Some 16% of respondents do not want to take part in them and only 3% have not decided.

The respondents who do not intend to vote in the presidential elections most often explained this by disbelief that their choice would change something or by the absence of worthy candidates (31%, respectively). In addition, 14% of them said they were not interested in politics at all or believed that the elections were rigged (12%).

Half of citizens (53%) are against holding early presidential elections, while 39% support such a step.

The sociological survey was conducted by the "face-to-face" method using a structured interactive questionnaire. Audience included the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample was 2,400 respondents.

The error of the representativeness of the survey with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.05%.

Tags: #conference #president #rating
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:57 26.04.2021
Most Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction – UIF poll

Most Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction – UIF poll

16:05 22.04.2021
Miss Ukraina-2021 contest to be held in October

Miss Ukraina-2021 contest to be held in October

12:06 15.04.2021
Kyiv residents trust Klitschko more than Zelensky - survey

Kyiv residents trust Klitschko more than Zelensky - survey

16:23 30.03.2021
Ukrainian pharma market expands by 13% in 2020 – experts

Ukrainian pharma market expands by 13% in 2020 – experts

14:38 30.03.2021
Vitold Fokin's Social Assistance Coordination Center presented in Kyiv

Vitold Fokin's Social Assistance Coordination Center presented in Kyiv

12:06 26.03.2021
Zelensky still leads presidential rating, followed by Poroshenko, Boiko - poll

Zelensky still leads presidential rating, followed by Poroshenko, Boiko - poll

18:07 22.03.2021
Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

16:29 22.03.2021
Majority of Ukrainians pessimistic about country's direction – poll

Majority of Ukrainians pessimistic about country's direction – poll

12:59 18.03.2021
Lithuanian President to speak in Rada on Friday

Lithuanian President to speak in Rada on Friday

14:22 17.03.2021
Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Four political parties confidently enter Rada – UIF poll

Ukraine's accession into NATO supported by 43% of Ukrainians – poll

Some 45% of Ukrainian respondents think buildup of Russian troops on our borders carries threat of attack

Over 60% of Ukrainians believe there is war between Ukraine, Russia in Donbas - poll

Sanction-related decisions should not be used to persecute political, public figures – ex-political prisoners

ARMA specialists should be involved in criminal proceedings for effective work – acting ARMA head

Legal market of heated tobacco products in 2021 will fall by 3 times if excise tax rises by 320% - Philip Morris

Less than 1% of law enforcement officers bear responsibility for unlawful actions over past two years – former Interior Minister

Companies associated with Kolomoisky inflict multimillion-dollar losses on state budget in Ivano-Frankivsk region – expert

Almost half of Ukrainians support govt's implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas - poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD