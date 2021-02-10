Press Conferences

11:10 10.02.2021

Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

KYIV. Feb 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The parties Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of the People and Batkivschyna would overcome the 5% electoral threshold if the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held in the near future, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group from January 26 to February 2, 2021.

According to a sociological survey, which was released in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, 25.7% of those who would vote and made their choice (16% of all respondents) will support the Opposition Platform - For Life, which is followed by the European Solidarity with 20.1% (11.9%), the Servant of the People with 16.6% (14.2%) and the Batkivschyna with 10.8% (8.2% of all respondents).

Then there are such parties as: the Ukrainian Strategy party of Volodymyr Groysman with 4.6% of respondents from those who would vote and made their choice (3.4% of all respondents), the Strength and Honor party with 4.1 (3.1%), Shariy party with 2.5% (2.2%), the Svoboda party with 2.4% (2.1%), and the Holos party with 2.3% (2%). Other parties have less than 2% of supporters.

Answering how the respondents feel about the proposal to dissolve the current Verkhovna Rada and hold early parliamentary elections, 59.5% answered that they were in favor of it, 27.9% did not support, and 12.6% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, when asked if elections of MPs of the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, among the respondents that would take part in the voting, 54.7% answered that they would definitely vote, 25.3% were not sure, but most likely they would vote, 6% were not sure, but most likely would not vote, 10.3% would not vote, and 3.7% found it difficult to answer.

A total of 1,209 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed during the survey. The sample set is a multistage random one, at the last stage - a quota one. The survey method is an individual face-to-face interview at the respondent's place of residence (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3.0%.

Tags: #conference #rada #elections
