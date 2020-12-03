Necessary to resume work of commission on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership - expert

KYIV. Dec 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) - It is necessary to resume the work of the Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership commission after Joe Biden, the leader of the presidential race in this country, takes the post of the U.S. president, Director of the Institute of World Policy Yevhen Mahda believes.

"The benchmark is simple - this is the resumption of work of the Strategic Partnership Commission. It existed under the presidency of Kuchma, and was called Kuchma-Gore. Then it was renewed under the presidency of Poroshenko, but not too long, there was a Klimkin-Pompeo commission. What will we get in this case? I would like us to receive, for example, the continuation of modernization of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Mahda said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that it is also necessary to understand that offensive American weapons, regardless of the amount of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, will not get to Ukraine until it receives the status of a priority U.S. partner outside NATO. The expert called cooperation in the energy sector and the supply of fuel for nuclear power plants another landmark.

"I would like to hope that during Joe Biden's tenure, Ukraine will receive such desirable opportunities for energy rearmament," he said.

The expert stressed that Ukraine should look for asymmetric ways of cooperation, for example, in the format of the triangles Ukraine-Poland-U.S., Ukraine-Romania-U.S., Ukraine-Azerbaijan-U.S.

The head of the Center for Political Studies, Yaroslav Bozhko, added that it is advisable to change the format of negotiations on resolving the situation in Donbas, taking into account the position of the United States and the possible participation of the United States in this platform.