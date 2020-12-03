Press Conferences

16:50 03.12.2020

Necessary to resume work of commission on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership - expert

2 min read

KYIV. Dec 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) - It is necessary to resume the work of the Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership commission after Joe Biden, the leader of the presidential race in this country, takes the post of the U.S. president, Director of the Institute of World Policy Yevhen Mahda believes.

"The benchmark is simple - this is the resumption of work of the Strategic Partnership Commission. It existed under the presidency of Kuchma, and was called Kuchma-Gore. Then it was renewed under the presidency of Poroshenko, but not too long, there was a Klimkin-Pompeo commission. What will we get in this case? I would like us to receive, for example, the continuation of modernization of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Mahda said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that it is also necessary to understand that offensive American weapons, regardless of the amount of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, will not get to Ukraine until it receives the status of a priority U.S. partner outside NATO. The expert called cooperation in the energy sector and the supply of fuel for nuclear power plants another landmark.

"I would like to hope that during Joe Biden's tenure, Ukraine will receive such desirable opportunities for energy rearmament," he said.

The expert stressed that Ukraine should look for asymmetric ways of cooperation, for example, in the format of the triangles Ukraine-Poland-U.S., Ukraine-Romania-U.S., Ukraine-Azerbaijan-U.S.

The head of the Center for Political Studies, Yaroslav Bozhko, added that it is advisable to change the format of negotiations on resolving the situation in Donbas, taking into account the position of the United States and the possible participation of the United States in this platform.

Tags: #usa #conference #commission #partnership
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:30 03.12.2020
Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

15:03 03.12.2020
Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

14:36 03.12.2020
U.S. State Department Special Representative for Ukraine to be returned - Arestovych

U.S. State Department Special Representative for Ukraine to be returned - Arestovych

12:00 01.12.2020
United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

16:06 30.11.2020
Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

15:04 30.11.2020
Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

14:32 30.11.2020
Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

13:24 23.11.2020
Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

12:48 23.11.2020
U.S. destroyer USS Donald Cook heading to Black Sea

U.S. destroyer USS Donald Cook heading to Black Sea

16:37 21.11.2020
For vision of Euromaidan to be realized Ukraine must continue fighting against corruption – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien

For vision of Euromaidan to be realized Ukraine must continue fighting against corruption – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Lockdown in Dec-Jan to postpone recovery of malls to 2019 indicators for one year and a half – expert

Vacancy of Rustler Group's malls in Ukraine may increase to 25% during possible lockdown in Dec-Jan

Demand for installation of solar power plants in 2020 drops significantly – market players

Amount of claims of renewable energy generation against SOE Guaranteed Buyer reaches UAH 1 bln – solar energy association head

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

CVU records many cases of black PR before second round of elections

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Mayoral candidates use weekend quarantine theme to attract voters before runoff – CVU

Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD