Press Conferences

19:57 20.11.2020

Demand for installation of solar power plants in 2020 drops significantly – market players

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Representatives of companies engaged in the design, construction of solar power plants, as well as equipment for them, note a significant decrease in demand for their services from customers due to the instability of conditions for the development of the industry and growing debts for "green" electricity.

"We say that in the three quarters of this year, 1,260 MW of renewable energy generation facilities were launched. It is rather a moment of inertia. If we filter out all those facilities for which it was decided to invest in the current year, when all these problems began, very little of this figure will remain, maybe 10%," CEO of the Voltage Group, which implements projects for the design and construction of power facilities, Vitaliy Nykolayenko, said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

At the same time, he said that this year "the demand for industrial solar power plants fell by 100%."

In turn, the owner and CEO of Atmosfera, positioning itself as a distributor of technologies and equipment for renewable energy, Oleksiy Badika noted the decline in demand for the installation of home solar power plants this year "by about half."

In addition, Director General of high-voltage equipment manufacturer Volten Group Oleksandr Suslov said: "By the beginning of the year, we had plans to participate in 200 MW projects, as a result – 13 MW in a year. This is a catastrophic decline in the industry."

Tags: #spp #demand
Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Amount of claims of renewable energy generation against SOE Guaranteed Buyer reaches UAH 1 bln – solar energy association head

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

CVU records many cases of black PR before second round of elections

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Mayoral candidates use weekend quarantine theme to attract voters before runoff – CVU

Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

UOC-KP making every effort to have church in Ukraine independent of Moscow, Constantinople – Filaret

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should be diagnosed by primary doctors – expert

More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD