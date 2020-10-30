Press Conferences

19:31 30.10.2020

Situation with Constitutional Court requires wise decision – political scientist

3 min read

KYIV. Oct 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – In the issue of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, a wise decision is needed, which would not destroy the existing institutions of power, Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev has said.

"There is something to think about, here we should not rush, we need a wise decision. It is needed to convene the Verkhovna Rada [...] It is impossible to make any balanced, consolidated decisions without leaders of factions in the Verkhovna Rada [...] Impromptu decisions based on emotions do not always bring success, and we need success," Karasev said during a roundtable conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

He said that unconscious actions can completely destroy existing institutions and provoke chaos in the country.

"Yes, they are flimsy, fragile, corrupt, but nevertheless these are institutions, these are authorized agencies," Karasev said.

In his opinion, the president, before playing out the "tough scenario," needs to analyze "you will lose it and get another powerful blow to your reputation and your organization."

"I am concerned about the issue, have they considered their possibilities or not," the expert said.

According to Karasev, decisions should be made with respect to certain judges of the Constitutional Court if they are suspected of corruption.

"If they say that the Constitutional Court is corrupt, that everyone there is corrupt, then it is necessary to fight with certain corrupt judges, and not with the court, as with an institution, if there is such information, there are relevant agencies and let them work with relevant statements, work with judges, and not in court," Karasev said.

According to political scientist, head of the board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Research Volodymyr Fesenko "this is Zelensky's banal struggle for survival."

According to him, the president is forced to respond to pressure from the West.

"Here it is needed to react, but how to react," the political scientist said.

He also said that Ukraine has already developed a tradition to get out of the political crisis "through political and legal decisions as was in 2004, 2007."

Fesenko also said that the coalition is currently fragmented, although they are united by a desire to weaken Zelensky.

Expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko agrees with Head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky, that the president's bill proposing to terminate the powers of the Constitutional Court has signs of a constitutional coup.

Tags: #conference #court #opinion
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:51 29.10.2020
Discount on Tickets to Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2020 Celebrating Halloween! Hurry Up to Use the Offer

Discount on Tickets to Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2020 Celebrating Halloween! Hurry Up to Use the Offer

14:11 29.10.2020
Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

09:37 29.10.2020
Zelensky initiates consultations with High Council of Justice to 'settle issue' of District Administrative Court

Zelensky initiates consultations with High Council of Justice to 'settle issue' of District Administrative Court

17:24 28.10.2020
Amsterdam court grants Ukraine's request to challenge judge in Scythian gold case

Amsterdam court grants Ukraine's request to challenge judge in Scythian gold case

09:38 28.10.2020
Decision of Kyiv District Administrative Court on NABU not final, grounds for dismissing NABU director cannot be changed by court – President's Office

Decision of Kyiv District Administrative Court on NABU not final, grounds for dismissing NABU director cannot be changed by court – President's Office

18:34 26.10.2020
FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

17:37 26.10.2020
Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

17:25 26.10.2020
Recent local elections are first, where central govt does not use administrative resource – opinion

Recent local elections are first, where central govt does not use administrative resource – opinion

16:55 26.10.2020
Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

12:38 26.10.2020
CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Third of voters do not take part in presidential poll - Rating

Exit poll of Rating on elections to Mariupol city council: Vadym Boichenko Bloc gets 45.6%, Opposition Platform – For Life 31.4%, Shariy Party 6.2%, Servant of the People 5.7%, Power of People 5%

Exit poll of Rating for elections of Mariupol mayor: Boichenko has 68.1%, Klymenko 22.8%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Drohobych mayor: Kuchma gets 39.5%, Vesely 25.9%, Zadorozhny 18.3%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Oleksandriya mayor in Kirovohrad region: Kuzmenko has 55.5%, Tsapiuk has 37.1%

Exit poll of rating on elections to Kyiv City Council: UDAR has 21.3%, European Solidarity 18%, Servant of the People 9.5%, Holos 7.2%, Unity 6.8%, Opposition Platform – For Life 6.7%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Kyiv mayor: Klitschko has 47.8%, Popov 8.6%, Prytula 8.3%, Vereschuk 8%

About 60% of smuggled cigarettes come through ports – State Border Guard Service

Market share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine increases to 6.9% in Jan-Aug – JTI

Application to analyze voting process in real time during elections created

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD