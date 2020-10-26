Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

KYIV. Oct 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The results of the local elections held in Ukraine will make the issues of holding early parliamentary elections or reformatting the coalition in the Verkhovna Rada irrelevant in the near future, political consultant Valentyn Hladkykh said.

"The main victory, in my opinion, is that the elections took place, they were held in a fairly calm and conflict-free manner. I hope that the results will be established as soon as possible. Some global conclusions regarding the political situation in Ukraine, reformatting the coalition or early parliamentary elections, based on the results of these elections, I think that these issues will become irrelevant in the near future," Hladkykh said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.