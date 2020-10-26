Press Conferences

16:55 26.10.2020

Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

KYIV. Oct 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The results of the local elections held in Ukraine will make the issues of holding early parliamentary elections or reformatting the coalition in the Verkhovna Rada irrelevant in the near future, political consultant Valentyn Hladkykh said.

"The main victory, in my opinion, is that the elections took place, they were held in a fairly calm and conflict-free manner. I hope that the results will be established as soon as possible. Some global conclusions regarding the political situation in Ukraine, reformatting the coalition or early parliamentary elections, based on the results of these elections, I think that these issues will become irrelevant in the near future," Hladkykh said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

17:25 26.10.2020
Recent local elections are first, where central govt does not use administrative resource – opinion

16:54 26.10.2020
Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

16:49 26.10.2020
Decision not to hold elections near contact line in Donbas affects civil confidence – OSCE ODIHR

16:41 26.10.2020
Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

16:15 26.10.2020
OSCE ODIHR notes freedom of campaigning in local elections in Ukraine, bias of private media

15:43 26.10.2020
Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

15:40 26.10.2020
OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

13:32 26.10.2020
Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

12:38 26.10.2020
CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

12:01 26.10.2020
Using proportional system with open lists during local elections was mistake – OPORA

