Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

KYIV. Aug 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – As of today, incumbent Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov could get the most votes in the first round of mayoral elections – 31.51% of voters, who have decided whom to support, would cast their ballots for him.

According to a poll, which was conducted by the Drahomanov Sociological Center and presented by its head Serhiy Shtepa at the press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, 28.13% Dnipro residents would vote for Head of the Hromadska Syla (Civic Power) Party Zagid Krasnov, 11.45% – for candidate from the Servant of the People Party, Chief Doctor of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Hospital named after Mechnikov Serhiy Ryzhenko, 6.08% – for candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Serhiy Nikitin. Meanwhile, 18.31% respondents said they would support other candidates.

As of today, in the second tour, 39.4% of Dnipro residents would vote for Filatov, 35.9% – for Krasnov.

At the elections to Dnipro City Council, the Proposition Party, whose members include Filatov and several more Ukrainian mayors, would win 22.31% votes from the respondents who have decided whom they support, Hromadska Syla (Civic Power) would get 22.11%, Servant of the People – 13.51%, Ukrainian Perspective Bloc of Oleksandr Vilkul – 11.36%, Opposition Platform - For Life – 9.22%, Party of Shariy – 4.95%, Batkivschyna – 4.21%, European Solidarity – 4.13%.

Face-to-face interviews were conducted among 2,975 respondents in Dnipro on August 21-24, 2020. The sample is representative by age and gender.

In Zaporizhia, incumbent Mayor Volodymyr Buriak would get 33.21% of votes, candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Volodymyr Kaltsev – 15.32%, candidate from the Servant of the People Party, Deputy Head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration Vitaliy Tyshechko – 14.64%.

In the second round, Buriak would win 49.3% of votes, Kaltsev – 32.2%.

At the elections to Zaporizhia City Council, Servant of the People would get 20.12%, Opposition Platform - For Life – 16.84%, Buriak's Unity – 14.21%, European Solidarity – 6.24%, Party of Shariy – 4.51%, Batkivschyna – 4.42%, Proposition – 3.07%.

Face-to-face interviews were conducted among 1,864 respondents in Zaporizhia on August 20-23, 2020. The sample is representative by age and gender.