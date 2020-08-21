Press Conferences

15:59 21.08.2020

Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

2 min read

KYIV. Aug 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) –29.7% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider it wrong to ban Russian channels, actors, films and social networks. Such data of the all-Ukrainian sociological survey of the population, conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from August 8 to 15, 2020, were presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

When asked how the respondents generally relate to the Russian Federation, 4.4% answered that it was very positive, 25.3% - rather positive, 31.4% - rather negative, 26.5% - very negative, and 12.4% found it difficult to answer.

In addition, 40.8% of the respondents believe that the ban of Russian TV channels in Ukraine is a necessary step to protect the state, 50% - that it is a mistake that only leads to restricting citizens' rights.

Also, 36.8% of the respondents believe that the ban on certain Russian artists and films was necessary, 53.5% consider this step to be wrong.

Some 38.2% spoke out in support of the ban on Russian social networks in Ukraine, 49.9% of respondents consider it a restriction of citizens' rights.

In the course of the survey "Opinion and Views of the Population of Ukraine, August 2020", 3012 respondents were interviewed, the sampling error was 1.1-1.83%.

Tags: #conference #russia #attitude
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:50 21.08.2020
Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

15:42 21.08.2020
One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

15:29 21.08.2020
Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

14:48 21.08.2020
Servant of the People, Opposition Bloc – For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna would be elected to Rada – survey

Servant of the People, Opposition Bloc – For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna would be elected to Rada – survey

14:38 21.08.2020
Almost 47% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 27.3% in favor of non-aligned status - opinion poll

Almost 47% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 27.3% in favor of non-aligned status - opinion poll

13:31 20.08.2020
Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

18:33 19.08.2020
NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

17:04 19.08.2020
At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

18:41 18.08.2020
Russian mercenaries continue observing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Russian mercenaries continue observing ceasefire regime in Donbas

16:06 18.08.2020
Over 40 professional medical unions preparing to revive Ukraine's Federation of Public Medical Associations

Over 40 professional medical unions preparing to revive Ukraine's Federation of Public Medical Associations

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Five parties may enter Kyiv City Council, Svoboda, Party of Shariy retain chances

Ukrainian MP Honcharenko intends to raise issue of political prisoners in Belarus in PACE

For Democratic Belarus association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential election results – MP Honcharenko

'For Democratic Belarus' association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential elections' results – MP Honcharenko

Authorities are preparing to use administrative resources in elections – CVU

TeleTrade protects business reputation following info attack

Government is not ready to hold elections in context of Covid-19 pandemic - chairman of CVU

Four political parties would enter Rada if elections were held next Sunday – opinion poll

Pidlesetsky urges investigation into conflict of interests of Ukrenergo ex-management before appointing new company head

Ministry of Health to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in Medical Guarantee Program

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD