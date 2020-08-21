Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

KYIV. Aug 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) –29.7% of Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider it wrong to ban Russian channels, actors, films and social networks. Such data of the all-Ukrainian sociological survey of the population, conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from August 8 to 15, 2020, were presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

When asked how the respondents generally relate to the Russian Federation, 4.4% answered that it was very positive, 25.3% - rather positive, 31.4% - rather negative, 26.5% - very negative, and 12.4% found it difficult to answer.

In addition, 40.8% of the respondents believe that the ban of Russian TV channels in Ukraine is a necessary step to protect the state, 50% - that it is a mistake that only leads to restricting citizens' rights.

Also, 36.8% of the respondents believe that the ban on certain Russian artists and films was necessary, 53.5% consider this step to be wrong.

Some 38.2% spoke out in support of the ban on Russian social networks in Ukraine, 49.9% of respondents consider it a restriction of citizens' rights.

In the course of the survey "Opinion and Views of the Population of Ukraine, August 2020", 3012 respondents were interviewed, the sampling error was 1.1-1.83%.